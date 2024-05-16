Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 95.3 days.

Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BITGF remained flat at $14.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69. Biotage AB has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $16.87.

Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile

Biotage AB (publ) provides solutions and products in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation products; plasmid purification solutions; oligo synthesis solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

