Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 95.3 days.
Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BITGF remained flat at $14.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69. Biotage AB has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $16.87.
Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile
