Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $6.24

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $7.00. Mesoblast shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 239,415 shares changing hands.

MESO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Mesoblast Stock Up 12.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $798.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 3.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesoblast stock. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Mesoblast worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

