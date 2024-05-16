DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Up 18.5% in April

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DSV A/S Stock Performance

DSDVY stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 36,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,278. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.26. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $67.23 and a 52-week high of $112.18.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter. DSV A/S had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DSV A/S will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

DSV A/S Increases Dividend

DSV A/S Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.3274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from DSV A/S’s previous dividend of $0.31. DSV A/S’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

