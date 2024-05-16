Nextracker’s (NXT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

NXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Nextracker from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.96.

Nextracker stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.92. 4,424,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $62.14.

In related news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 0.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Nextracker by 7.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 9.3% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

