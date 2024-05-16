Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Shares Gap Up to $176.18

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $176.18, but opened at $180.64. Advanced Drainage Systems shares last traded at $171.83, with a volume of 246,612 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. Stephens lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.56.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.62.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 37,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.