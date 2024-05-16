Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,670,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 13,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,882 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,305,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,274,033. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.65. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $61.12 and a 52-week high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

