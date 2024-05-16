ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Stock Price Down 6.6%

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 5,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 71,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

ECARX Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $547.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

