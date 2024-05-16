Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,537 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 2.9% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $99,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 28,034 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 49,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 29,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 144.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 93,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 55,148 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE CVX traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $161.35. 3,557,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,279,539. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.88. The company has a market cap of $298.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,361. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

