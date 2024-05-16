Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Short Interest Up 18.7% in April

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 7,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,765,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,061. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.3313 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

DB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Erste Group Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

