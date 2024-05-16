Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading 4.1% Higher

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 420,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,664,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.03.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

