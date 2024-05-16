Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12,883.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,157,000 after buying an additional 1,039,293 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,585,000 after purchasing an additional 694,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,949,000 after purchasing an additional 517,068 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,580,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.50. 1,116,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,167. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.37 and a 200-day moving average of $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.87.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

