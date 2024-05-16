Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Down 5.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $1.70. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Polestar Automotive Holding UK traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 1,208,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,241,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

PSNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 141,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 279,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

