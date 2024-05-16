Nyxoah’s (NYXH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Nyxoah from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

Nyxoah Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NYXH traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. 20,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,779. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 993.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nyxoah will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nyxoah stock. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 253,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. Nyxoah makes up about 0.3% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

