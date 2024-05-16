Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Down 5.4%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 195,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,881,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANA. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 14.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

