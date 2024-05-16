Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.33. 1,062,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,576,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.74.

The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $88,375.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,509.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,323,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,828. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

