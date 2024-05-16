Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) Shares Gap Up to $43.36

Shares of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.36, but opened at $44.42. Brookfield Reinsurance shares last traded at $44.67, with a volume of 1,151 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Reinsurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Reinsurance by 12.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 178,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 335.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 108,404 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

