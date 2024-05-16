Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Trading Down 4.6%

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $222.36 and last traded at $222.72. Approximately 60,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 263,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.30.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.47.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Installed Building Products news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,145.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,619 shares of company stock worth $2,985,772 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,641,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,421,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,830,000 after purchasing an additional 179,004 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 498,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,279,000 after purchasing an additional 38,299 shares during the period. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 455,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.