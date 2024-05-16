American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 833,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 702,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

AFG traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.64. 172,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.40. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $137.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $135,455.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,773 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $222,476.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,548,799.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,667 shares of company stock worth $1,228,450. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 402.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

