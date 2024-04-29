Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 78,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Teleflex by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Teleflex

Teleflex Stock Performance

TFX stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.44. 151,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,207. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.03. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.