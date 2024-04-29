Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Workday Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.83. The company had a trading volume of 382,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,141. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.49 and its 200 day moving average is $264.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

