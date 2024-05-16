Boston Partners Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,358,289 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 64,820 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $15,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,115,616 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,858,000 after buying an additional 184,449 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 76,477 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,040,426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 114,579 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in U.S. Silica by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 412,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Silica

In other U.S. Silica news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $662,507.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,445.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $662,507.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $650,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,570. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLCA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Silica in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Silica Stock Up 0.1 %

SLCA opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $16.03.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.59 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

