Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Down 9.1% in April

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQQ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,636,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,185,402 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 30.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 517,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Arqit Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Arqit Quantum Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQQ opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. Arqit Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.65.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

