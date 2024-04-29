Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.53

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 93203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 52.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,952,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,590 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,519,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 5.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,474,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 76,410 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 471,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 373,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

