Centrica (LON:CNA) Given New GBX 190 Price Target at Barclays

Centrica (LON:CNA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.57) to GBX 190 ($2.39) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Centrica to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 170 ($2.14) in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 156 ($1.96).

Get Centrica alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CNA

Centrica Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

LON CNA opened at GBX 144.96 ($1.82) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.49. The stock has a market cap of £7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 208.91, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112.25 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.18).

In other news, insider Amber Rudd bought 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £2,184.40 ($2,743.53). In other Centrica news, insider Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £1,870.68 ($2,349.51). Also, insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £2,184.40 ($2,743.53). Insiders have purchased a total of 5,199 shares of company stock valued at $667,757 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centrica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.