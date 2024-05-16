Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,000

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,600 ($20.10) to GBX 3,000 ($37.68) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.40) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($28.89) to GBX 3,100 ($38.93) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($33.03) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,793.33 ($35.08).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,624 ($32.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,208.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,025.81. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,630 ($20.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,813 ($35.33). The company has a market capitalization of £35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,583.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42,777.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anglo American

In related news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($27.93), for a total value of £268,770.40 ($337,566.44). In other Anglo American news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($21.82), for a total transaction of £424,991.79 ($533,775.17). Also, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($27.93), for a total value of £268,770.40 ($337,566.44). Insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

