Boston Partners Has $17.05 Million Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,331 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.48% of Cactus worth $17,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cactus by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cactus by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Cactus during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WHD opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In other news, President Joel Bender sold 358,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $18,317,203.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,544.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Joel Bender sold 358,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $18,317,203.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,544.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 681,759 shares of company stock valued at $34,599,109. Corporate insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

