Boston Partners Takes Position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,920,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,842,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 1,333,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 807,505 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Stagwell by 89.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 733,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 345,669 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Stagwell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,148.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stagwell news, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,438.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STGW shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Stagwell Profile

(Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

