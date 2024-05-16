Boston Partners Sells 21,654 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,654 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.12% of Dropbox worth $12,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,697,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $3,913,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,242,650.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,697,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,955. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. Analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

