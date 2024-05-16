Boston Partners Has $13.53 Million Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 620,105 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.15% of AGCO worth $13,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,583 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,586,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 16.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,678,000 after acquiring an additional 142,701 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 723,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,687 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 7,297.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 722,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,769,000 after purchasing an additional 713,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.83.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $118.04 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $140.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.05.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

