Boston Partners Trims Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,673,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,072 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.47% of Redwood Trust worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 157.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,279,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,898 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 383.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 101,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 44,071 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 641.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 708,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.66.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company has a market cap of $874.17 million, a P/E ratio of 94.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.29%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

