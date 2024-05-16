Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Given New C$1.25 Price Target at TD Securities

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial dropped their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.73.

Shares of ORE stock opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Orezone Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$1.70.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$92.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman purchased 100,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,940.00.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

