Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Given New C$1.25 Price Target at TD Securities

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial dropped their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.73.
Orezone Gold Price Performance
Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$92.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman purchased 100,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,940.00.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
