245,442 Shares in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 245,442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,958,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,229,000 after acquiring an additional 310,242 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth approximately $10,195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 208.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after buying an additional 161,234 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 307.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 136,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 707.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 64,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 56,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Stock Up 3.3 %

PEGA opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.20 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.04.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $330.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.70 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 20,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,301,681.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,875.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $45,375.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 20,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,301,681.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,875.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,544 shares of company stock valued at $3,556,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEGA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Pegasystems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

