Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Susquehanna from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of SWN opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.15. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

