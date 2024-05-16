DCC (LON:DCC) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,800 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

DCC (LON:DCC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,700 ($71.59) to GBX 5,800 ($72.85) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($87.92) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get DCC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DCC

DCC Trading Up 1.3 %

DCC Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:DCC opened at GBX 6,060 ($76.11) on Wednesday. DCC has a 12-month low of GBX 4,145 ($52.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,075 ($76.30). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,631.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,548.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.22. The stock has a market cap of £5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,788.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 133.53 ($1.68) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $63.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,688.62%.

DCC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.