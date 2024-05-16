Boston Partners Has $13.98 Million Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 1,067.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,974 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.99% of PHINIA worth $13,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in PHINIA during the third quarter worth about $407,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,709,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,004,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in PHINIA in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHINIA stock opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PHINIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.34. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

