SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 74.56.

Shares of SN stock opened at 72.13 on Thursday. SharkNinja has a 1 year low of 25.84 and a 1 year high of 73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is 62.78 and its 200-day moving average is 53.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion and a PE ratio of 53.43.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.95 by 0.11. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 949.88 million. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at about $229,844,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,595,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,171,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,304,000 after buying an additional 1,163,185 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 349.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,349,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,369 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth $47,811,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

