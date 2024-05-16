Short Interest in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Decreases By 7.4%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,440,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 12,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atossa Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jonathan Finn acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 78,269 shares during the period. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $201.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.27. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATOS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

