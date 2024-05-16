Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Short Interest Update

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Currently, 20.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 506,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $610,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,580,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $53,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $781.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.65. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $1.37. The company had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.14 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. Analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

