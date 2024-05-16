Boston Partners Buys New Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 277,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $16,829,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.54% of Griffon as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Griffon by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,952,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,132,000 after purchasing an additional 77,058 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Griffon by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,420,000 after purchasing an additional 289,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Griffon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,557,000 after purchasing an additional 30,710 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Griffon by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 529,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,254,000 after purchasing an additional 97,390 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Griffon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Trading Up 0.7 %

Griffon stock opened at $69.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average is $61.21.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.51. Griffon had a return on equity of 90.02% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $672.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Griffon’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFF shares. StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

