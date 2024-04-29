Red Wave Investments LLC Sells 19,267 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Red Wave Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,267 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after buying an additional 11,344,416 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,755,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,964,000 after buying an additional 1,742,080 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,226,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,782,000 after buying an additional 1,584,755 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,940,000 after buying an additional 1,498,184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.85 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

