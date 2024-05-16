Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Short Interest Up 9.7% in April

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 345,600 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the April 15th total of 315,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Biodesix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 925,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Biodesix by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 40,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Biodesix by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.10.

BDSX stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Biodesix has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $174.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 85.80% and a negative return on equity of 29,379.44%. The business had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

