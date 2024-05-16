NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.80.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NS remained flat at $21.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.69. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $24.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $390.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.