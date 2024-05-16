Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $255.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6,770.75.

Shares of FLUT stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.87. The company had a trading volume of 104,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,707. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.15 and a 200 day moving average of $138.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,578,442,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,170,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

