Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nyxoah from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Nyxoah Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,584. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 993.28% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nyxoah will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

