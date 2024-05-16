Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nyxoah from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.
Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 993.28% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nyxoah will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.
About Nyxoah
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
