StockNews.com Lowers Kenon (NYSE:KEN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

KEN stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,009. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56. Kenon has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $3.80 per share. This represents a yield of 10.5%. This is a boost from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Kenon by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Kenon during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Kenon by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 63,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

