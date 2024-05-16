Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Williams Trading reissued a hold rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.55.

BOOT traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $110.37. The company had a trading volume of 164,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,131. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average of $84.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.15. Boot Barn has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $111.45.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 61,325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

