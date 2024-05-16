SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised SEA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Get SEA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SEA

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SE traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,770,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. SEA has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.00 and a beta of 1.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that SEA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,977 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,119,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $708,471,000 after acquiring an additional 542,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $640,219,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,419,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $194,234,000 after purchasing an additional 514,455 shares during the period. Finally, Kora Management LP increased its position in shares of SEA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,237,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $171,619,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.