Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,816 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.60 on Monday, reaching $512.37. 822,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,781,758. The company has a market capitalization of $438.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.96.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.