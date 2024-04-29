Harbor Advisory Corp MA Trims Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,371 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.52. The stock had a trading volume of 423,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,355. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

