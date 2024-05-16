Michael (Mike) Moore Acquires 950,000 Shares of Golden State Mining Limited (ASX:GSM) Stock

Golden State Mining Limited (ASX:GSM – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) Moore acquired 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,450.00 ($6,920.53).
Golden State Mining Price Performance
About Golden State Mining
Golden State Mining Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and investment of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold, lithium, nickel, base metal, and rare earth element deposits. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
